'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' title remix revives nostalgia Entertainment Jun 08, 2026

The classic title song from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai just dropped in a fresh, modern remix.

With vibrant visuals and an updated sound, it keeps the nostalgic vibe alive while giving fans something new to enjoy.

People are loving how this reboot bridges old-school Bollywood with today's energy.