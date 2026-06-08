'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' title remix revives nostalgia
Entertainment
The classic title song from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai just dropped in a fresh, modern remix.
With vibrant visuals and an updated sound, it keeps the nostalgic vibe alive while giving fans something new to enjoy.
People are loving how this reboot bridges old-school Bollywood with today's energy.
Dhawan Thakur Hegde film opening 41.99cr
Starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, the film is off to a strong start, earning ₹41.99 crore worldwide in its opening weekend.
The remixed track fits perfectly with the movie's upbeat mix of comedy, romance, and family fun, making it even more appealing for audiences across generations.