While the complete roster of characters in Avengers: Doomsday remains undisclosed, Steinfeld's former co-star Renner has confirmed he won't be returning as Hawkeye.

In an October interview, he said, "No, no, no, no. Not in that one."

"Doomsday I'm not in, so the Avengers will probably lose, just so you know... they didn't call me, so it's their fault. They're going to lose."