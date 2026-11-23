Hailee Steinfeld to return as Kate Bishop in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
What's the story
Hailee Steinfeld will reprise her role as Kate Bishop in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, Avengers: Doomsday. The announcement was made by Marvel Studios and Disney Animation on Sunday via an Instagram video featuring Steinfeld. In the clip, she pans to a director's chair with her name on it and says, "Hey, so I'm here with my movie Hexed, but it looks like they delivered a chair from a different movie."
Character history
Steinfeld's previous appearances as Bishop
Steinfeld first portrayed Bishop in the 2021 Disney+ series Hawkeye and later appeared in a post-credits scene for The Marvels (2023).
In Hawkeye, she shared the screen with Jeremy Renner's superhero character. In The Marvels, she had a brief appearance alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris.
"It's really a privilege to be able to play a character that could in any way possibly inspire anyone," Steinfeld had told Variety about her role as Bishop.
Co-star's statement
Renner confirms he won't be returning as Hawkeye
While the complete roster of characters in Avengers: Doomsday remains undisclosed, Steinfeld's former co-star Renner has confirmed he won't be returning as Hawkeye.
In an October interview, he said, "No, no, no, no. Not in that one."
"Doomsday I'm not in, so the Avengers will probably lose, just so you know... they didn't call me, so it's their fault. They're going to lose."
New addition
Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch also confirmed for 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Before Steinfeld's announcement, the latest character confirmed to join Avengers: Doomsday was Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch.
This revelation came from the season finale of VisionQuest, where a post-credit scene revisited the ending of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit Indian cinemas on December 17.
The ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Chris Hemsworth, and Tom Hiddleston, among others.