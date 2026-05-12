Hailee Steinfeld shares 1st photos of newborn on Mother's Day
What's the story
Hollywood actor Hailee Steinfeld recently celebrated her first Mother's Day as a new mom. The 29-year-old gave fans a glimpse into the celebrations by sharing the first photos of her baby girl on Instagram. In the five-photo carousel, she shared the cards she received, her special breakfast, and a few close-up glimpses of her daughter's tiny hands and legs.
Family joy
Steinfeld's family members are also overjoyed
Steinfeld's family also shared their excitement over the new addition to their family. In the comments section of her official Substack Instagram announcement, her mom Cheri Steinfeld, dad Peter Steinfeld, and brother Griffin all expressed their joy. "Cha Cha officially clocked in!!!," wrote her mom, revealing her chosen grandma name. Her dad added, "Pop Pop officially clocked in!!," while Griffin commented, "Uncle Griffin officially clocked in!!." Steinfeld's Hawkeye co-star Jeremy Renner wrote, "Happy New Mothers Day !!!"
Baby news
Steinfeld and Josh Allen welcomed their daughter in April
Steinfeld and her husband, NFL star Josh Allen, announced the arrival of their baby girl on April 2. They shared a post on Substack titled "Special Delivery," expressing their gratitude and joy at this new chapter in their lives. The couple announced they were expecting their first child in December, sharing a snowy video in which Steinfeld lifted a sweater reading "Mother" to reveal her baby bump.