Hailee Steinfeld shares 1st photos of newborn on Mother's Day

Family joy

Steinfeld's family members are also overjoyed

Steinfeld's family also shared their excitement over the new addition to their family. In the comments section of her official Substack Instagram announcement, her mom Cheri Steinfeld, dad Peter Steinfeld, and brother Griffin all expressed their joy. "Cha Cha officially clocked in!!!," wrote her mom, revealing her chosen grandma name. Her dad added, "Pop Pop officially clocked in!!," while Griffin commented, "Uncle Griffin officially clocked in!!." Steinfeld's Hawkeye co-star Jeremy Renner wrote, "Happy New Mothers Day !!!"