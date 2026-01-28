Hailey Bieber's sister Alaia could face prison for alleged assault
What's the story
Alaia Baldwin Aronow, the older sister of model Hailey Bieber, is reportedly facing up to a year in prison after she was charged with battery. The 33-year-old was arrested in February 2024 after an incident at Georgia's Club Elan, where she allegedly threw a used tampon at a bartender, assaulted two bouncers, and was removed from the venue.
Legal proceedings
Baldwin Aronow faces multiple misdemeanor charges
On Monday, Georgia prosecutors filed four misdemeanor criminal charges against Baldwin Aronow, reported Us Weekly. The charges include simple assault, simple battery, battery, and criminal trespass. If found guilty of the battery charge alone, she could face a maximum sentence of one year in jail. Her arraignment is set for April 23.
Incident details
Baldwin Aronow's alleged actions detailed in police report
The police report, accessed by Page Six, provides a detailed account of the incident. Security footage reportedly shows Baldwin Aronow "forcing her way" into a locked employee bathroom on February 24. Bartender Haleigh Cauley told authorities that Baldwin Aronow asked to change her tampon and was granted a few minutes, after which she allegedly threw the used tampon at Cauley.
Self-defense claim
Baldwin Aronow's defense and counterclaims
Baldwin Aronow initially denied forcing her way into the bathroom and claimed she had been "forcefully removed from the club." She also initially denied throwing her used tampon at Cauley but later admitted to doing so. Regarding the alleged assault on the bouncers, she claimed to be "defending herself."