Hailey Bieber's sister Alaia could face prison for alleged assault

Alaia Baldwin Aronow, the older sister of model Hailey Bieber , is reportedly facing up to a year in prison after she was charged with battery. The 33-year-old was arrested in February 2024 after an incident at Georgia's Club Elan, where she allegedly threw a used tampon at a bartender, assaulted two bouncers, and was removed from the venue.

Legal proceedings Baldwin Aronow faces multiple misdemeanor charges On Monday, Georgia prosecutors filed four misdemeanor criminal charges against Baldwin Aronow, reported Us Weekly. The charges include simple assault, simple battery, battery, and criminal trespass. If found guilty of the battery charge alone, she could face a maximum sentence of one year in jail. Her arraignment is set for April 23.

Incident details Baldwin Aronow's alleged actions detailed in police report The police report, accessed by Page Six, provides a detailed account of the incident. Security footage reportedly shows Baldwin Aronow "forcing her way" into a locked employee bathroom on February 24. Bartender Haleigh Cauley told authorities that Baldwin Aronow asked to change her tampon and was granted a few minutes, after which she allegedly threw the used tampon at Cauley.

