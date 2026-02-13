Hailey Bieber stuns in vintage Versace gown at Vogue summit
Hailey Bieber just made a trip to Australia, stopping by the Vogue Forces of Fashion summit at the Sydney Opera House. Her visit lined up with Rhode's debut at the beauty retailer Mecca.
She turned heads in a vintage pale gold Versace gown, styled by Dani Michelle.
Hailey on Australia
Talking to Vogue Australia, Hailey shared, "I feel like Australia just feels very chill and very relaxed. Everyone here is so nice."
The summit brought together big names like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sarah Snook, Margot Robbie, and Baz Luhrmann (via video), all making waves in culture.
Other looks of Hailey during her Australia visit
For the Mecca press event, Hailey rocked a green Valentino minidress with statement accessories.
The night before the summit, she switched it up for the "Wuthering Heights" premiere—showing up in a sheer black Saint Laurent lace gown.