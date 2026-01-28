Hailey Bieber's sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow charged with assault
Alaia Baldwin Aronow, 33, who is Hailey Bieber's older sister, is facing four misdemeanor charges in Georgia after an incident at Club Elan in Savannah on February 24.
She's accused of refusing to leave an employee-only bathroom and could get up to a year in jail if convicted.
What happened at the club and what's next
According to staff, Aronow was let into the staff bathroom but ended up throwing her tampon at bartender Haleigh Cauley.
Security footage reportedly shows her pulling a bouncer's hair and hitting another employee while resisting being escorted out.
At first, she denied the tampon incident but later admitted to throwing it, and she separately told authorities she was "defending herself" with respect to the alleged attacks on the bouncers.
Her arraignment is set for April 23, 2026, after a long pause in the case.