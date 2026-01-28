Hailey Bieber's sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow charged with assault

What happened at the club and what's next

According to staff, Aronow was let into the staff bathroom but ended up throwing her tampon at bartender Haleigh Cauley.

Security footage reportedly shows her pulling a bouncer's hair and hitting another employee while resisting being escorted out.

At first, she denied the tampon incident but later admitted to throwing it, and she separately told authorities she was "defending herself" with respect to the alleged attacks on the bouncers.

Her arraignment is set for April 23, 2026, after a long pause in the case.