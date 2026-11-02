'Haiwaan' OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay-Saif's thriller
What's the story
The much-awaited Hindi action-crime thriller Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, is all set for its digital premiere. The film will reportedly be available on SonyLIV from November 6, 2026, after completing its theatrical run. Directed by Priyadarshan, it was released on September 11 to largely negative reviews.
Film details
Cast and characters of 'Haiwaan'
Haiwaan marks the reunion of Kumar and Khan after 18 years, their last collaboration being Tashan (2008).
The film is an official Hindi remake of Priyadarshan's 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam.
It features a star-studded cast with Khan as Shyam "Sham" Rane and Kumar as Parshuram Gokhale.
The supporting cast includes Boman Irani as Judge Pradhan, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Naina, Saiyami Kher as Inspector Varsha Joshi, and the late Asrani as Hussein, a security guard.
Film synopsis
What is the story?
In Haiwaan, Khan plays a visually impaired martial artist who works in a luxury building in Mumbai.
He is close to retired Judge Pradhan (Irani), who once sent Gokhale to prison for murder.
After losing his entire family, Gokhale seeks revenge on everyone involved in his case, including Pradhan and his daughter.
Box office performance
Box office collection of 'Haiwaan'
Despite the initial buzz, Haiwaan struggled to make a mark at the box office.
The film reportedly collected ₹9.92 crore net in India and ₹11.83 crore gross, along with an overseas collection of ₹3.25 crore.
Its total worldwide box office collection stood at ₹15.08 crore, making it a commercial disappointment for its makers Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films, respectively.