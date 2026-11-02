'Haiwaan' OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay-Saif's thriller

Haiwaan marks the reunion of Kumar and Khan after 18 years, their last collaboration being Tashan (2008).

The film is an official Hindi remake of Priyadarshan's 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam.

It features a star-studded cast with Khan as Shyam "Sham" Rane and Kumar as Parshuram Gokhale.

The supporting cast includes Boman Irani as Judge Pradhan, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Naina, Saiyami Kher as Inspector Varsha Joshi, and the late Asrani as Hussein, a security guard.