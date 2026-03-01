'Haiwaan': Release date, plot, cast, and everything else to know

Priyadarshan's next film, Haiwaan, arrives in theaters in August. Akshay Kumar plays the villain and Saif Ali Khan stars as a blind protagonist—reuniting Akshay Kumar with his Main Khiladi Tu Anari co-star Saif Ali Khan. The cast also features Paresh Rawal, Saiyami Kher, and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Plot and release date Haiwaan is a remake of Malayalam hit Oppam. The plot centers on Saif's character, who is blind, with Akshay in a negative role.

Producers picked August to avoid box office clashes and give this thriller some breathing room.

Film's rights sold for ₹80 crore Even before release, Haiwaan has sold its digital, satellite, and music rights for ₹80 crore—covering over 70% of its budget.

Pretty impressive for a film still being made!