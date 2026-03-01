'Haiwaan': Release date, plot, cast, and everything else to know
Priyadarshan's next film, Haiwaan, arrives in theaters in August.
Akshay Kumar plays the villain and Saif Ali Khan stars as a blind protagonist—reuniting Akshay Kumar with his Main Khiladi Tu Anari co-star Saif Ali Khan.
The cast also features Paresh Rawal, Saiyami Kher, and Shriya Pilgaonkar.
Plot and release date
Haiwaan is a remake of Malayalam hit Oppam. The plot centers on Saif's character, who is blind, with Akshay in a negative role.
Producers picked August to avoid box office clashes and give this thriller some breathing room.
Film's rights sold for ₹80 crore
Even before release, Haiwaan has sold its digital, satellite, and music rights for ₹80 crore—covering over 70% of its budget.
Pretty impressive for a film still being made!
Director on Saif Ali Khan's curiosity
Director Priyadarshan shared that Saif is super curious on set: "He comes to the set with so many questions, always wanting to understand every detail. So we've developed a great equation — I answer, and he keeps asking."
Sounds like there's great energy behind the scenes!