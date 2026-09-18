'Haiwaan' fails to impress, collects ₹15cr after Week 1
What's the story
The psychological action thriller Haiwaan, featuring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, has underperformed at the box office during its first week. The Priyadarshan film managed to rake in only ₹9.85cr nett within this period. Despite a star-studded cast and an intriguing storyline, the movie failed to attract audiences as expected from day one.
Collection details
Day-wise collection of 'Haiwaan'
The film's box office collection saw a steady decline over the week.
It opened with ₹3cr on Day 1, followed by ₹2.5cr and ₹1.85cr on the next two days.
The collection dropped significantly to ₹0.7cr by Day 4 and 5, then further declined to ₹0.55cr by Day 6 and 7, resulting in a total of just ₹9.85cr for the week, per Sacnilk.
India gross is at ₹11.76cr, and clubbed with overseas earnings of ₹3.35cr, the global gross is at ₹15.11cr.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Haiwaan'
Haiwaan revolves around Shyam Rane, a blind maintenance head with extraordinary senses and reflexes.
His life takes a turn when his friend Pradhan reveals a secret from his past, amid a series of murders by an enigmatic man named Parshuram Gokhale.
The film also stars Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.