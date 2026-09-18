'Haiwaan' fails to impress, collects ₹15cr after Week 1

The film's box office collection saw a steady decline over the week.

It opened with ₹3cr on Day 1, followed by ₹2.5cr and ₹1.85cr on the next two days.

The collection dropped significantly to ₹0.7cr by Day 4 and 5, then further declined to ₹0.55cr by Day 6 and 7, resulting in a total of just ₹9.85cr for the week, per Sacnilk.

India gross is at ₹11.76cr, and clubbed with overseas earnings of ₹3.35cr, the global gross is at ₹15.11cr.