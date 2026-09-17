'Haiwaan' disappoints; global total at ₹14cr after 6 days
What's the story
The Hindi film Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, witnessed a significant decline in its box office performance on Wednesday. The film earned a net of ₹0.55 crore across 2,956 shows on Day 6 (Wednesday), according to Sacnilk. This has pushed the total India gross collection to ₹11.11 crore and total India net collection to ₹9.3 crore so far.
Collection details
Decline in collections
The film's Day 6 collection of ₹0.55 crore marks a steep 21.4% decline from the previous day's net collection of ₹0.7 crore.
On the overseas front, it earned an additional ₹0.1 crore on Wednesday, taking its total overseas gross to ₹3.25 crore so far.
This brings its worldwide gross collection to a disappointing ₹14.36 crore, per Sacnilk data.
Occupancy trend
Overall occupancy and regional stats
The overall occupancy rate for Haiwaan on Wednesday was recorded at 10.54%. The highest occupancy was observed during the night shows, peaking at 12.08%.
In major regions, Pune had the highest overall occupancy at 10%, followed by Mumbai with 11% and Bengaluru with 6%.
The film's overall occupancy rates in different regions were: National Capital Region (NCR) - 14.3%, Ahmedabad - 6.3%, Surat - 5.3%, Hyderabad - 8.8%, Kolkata - 7%, Jaipur -12.3%, Lucknow-18%, Chandigarh -7.5%.
Movie overview
Priyadarshan's action thriller
Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is an action thriller that revolves around a blind caretaker named Shyam who gets falsely accused of murdering retired Judge Pradhan.
As he tries to escape the police and save Pradhan's daughter Nandini from a vengeful killer named Parshuram, he reveals a shocking secret about her.
The film also stars Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, and Shriya Pilgaonkar.