'Haiwaan' disappoints; global total at ₹14cr after 6 days

The film's Day 6 collection of ₹0.55 crore marks a steep 21.4% decline from the previous day's net collection of ₹0.7 crore.

On the overseas front, it earned an additional ₹0.1 crore on Wednesday, taking its total overseas gross to ₹3.25 crore so far.

This brings its worldwide gross collection to a disappointing ₹14.36 crore, per Sacnilk data.