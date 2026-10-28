Halle Berry's post fuels custody battle with ex-husband
What's the story
A recent Instagram post by Hollywood actor Halle Berry has triggered a heated exchange in court. The post, which appeared to be directed at her ex-husband Olivier Martinez, was cited as a violation of a temporary restraining order by his attorney Patrick Baghdaserians. He requested Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Shelley Kaufman to reopen evidence and question Berry about the controversial message, as per Page Six.
Legal rebuttal
Berry's attorney calls it a 'witch hunt'
Marina Beck, Berry's attorney, dismissed Baghdaserians's request as a "last-minute grasp at straws, nothing more than a witch hunt."
She argued, "They just intended to re-open evidence and continue their false narrative."
However, Baghdaserians countered that he was indifferent to the media presence and emphasized that the post had been published on Berry's own Instagram account right after evidence closed.
Post controversy
What did Berry write in her post?
The Instagram post in question was a pointed message from Berry that read, "If kids disrespect their moms, the root cause often traces back to the relationship with the father."
This post was made on Monday (local time) amid her ongoing legal battle with Martinez over their 13-year-old son Maceo.
Martinez is seeking sole custody of Maceo and a domestic violence restraining order against Berry.
Legal dispute
Martinez accuses Berry of physical abuse
Martinez has accused Berry of physically abusing their son during an alleged incident at her home on September 26.
He claims she choked Maceo by putting her hands around his neck.
In response, a judge granted Martinez a temporary restraining order on October 1, along with temporary primary physical custody of Maceo and limitations on Berry's parenting time.
The order is still in effect as the court deliberates over the allegations.
Counteraction
Legal custody battle over Maceo
Berry has denied the allegations through her attorney, who previously called Martinez's filing "entirely meritless and deliberately misleading."
She has also accused Martinez of disrupting Maceo's education and therapy, involving their son in their legal dispute.
Berry is asking the court to dismiss the restraining order request, reinstate their previous 50-50 physical custody arrangement, and grant her sole legal authority over decisions related to Maceo's education and medical care.