Halle Berry's daughter to testify in domestic violence case
What's the story
Hollywood actor Halle Berry's 18-year-old daughter, Nahla Aubry, is likely to testify in the ongoing domestic violence restraining order case between her mother and ex-husband Olivier Martinez. The case has seen a series of emotional courtroom sessions, with both Berry and Martinez set to take the stand. Aubry is expected to testify virtually as she is currently attending school, Page Six revealed. Berry shares Aubry with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.
Statement
Aubry refuted allegations against Berry in previous court declaration
In a court filing earlier this month, Martinez claimed Berry got violent with their son Maceo during a September 26 incident.
Aubry refuted these allegations against her mother in a previous court declaration obtained by the outlet.
She stated, "I have never seen my mom place her hands around Maceo's neck, put him in a chokehold, restrict his breathing, or engage in any conduct remotely resembling the allegations that have been made against her."
Additional witnesses
Who else will be testifying?
The case could also see testimony from Berry's fiancé, Van Hunt, staff members at Maceo's school, and other therapists and medical professionals.
Berry's attorney cited the "minor's propensity for dishonesty" as a reason to bring in certain witnesses.
The courtroom will be closed during any testimony involving Maceo or "sensitive medical issues."
Legal dispute
Case has seen back-and-forth between legal teams
Meanwhile, Martinez's legal team has disputed Berry's declaration, calling it "riddled with hearsay" and requesting it not be entered as evidence.
Berry's legal team also explained why Martinez filed the "frivolous and baseless" domestic violence restraining order application, arguing he did it to evade the court's existing orders.
The hearing will continue on Tuesday morning (local time).