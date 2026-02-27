'Hame pata tha conflicts honge': Monalisa on marriage, Vikrant fight Entertainment Feb 27, 2026

Bhojpuri star and Bigg Boss 10 alum Monalisa (Antara Biswas) has spoken up about rumors of trouble with her husband, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

After some heated moments on their reality show The 50 sparked gossip, Monalisa explained they always knew conflicts would happen—"Hame pata tha hamare beech conflicts honge."

She said viewers didn't get to see the full context, which made the moment come across negatively, but insists he was just trying to talk things out calmly.