'Hame pata tha conflicts honge': Monalisa on marriage, Vikrant fight
Bhojpuri star and Bigg Boss 10 alum Monalisa (Antara Biswas) has spoken up about rumors of trouble with her husband, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.
After some heated moments on their reality show The 50 sparked gossip, Monalisa explained they always knew conflicts would happen—"Hame pata tha hamare beech conflicts honge."
She said viewers didn't get to see the full context, which made the moment come across negatively, but insists he was just trying to talk things out calmly.
Monalisa opens up about starting a family
Monalisa and Vikrant met on a film set before tying the knot on Bigg Boss in 2017. They were in a relationship for several years before marrying.
Now married since 2017, they're focused on each other and even planning to start a family.
Despite all the noise online, Monalisa says there's no talk of divorce—they're sticking together through it all.