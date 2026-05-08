Hamill's AI image of Trump's grave draws White House ire

Hamill apologizes, removes AI image

Hamill took down the image and apologized, saying he never meant to wish harm on Trump.

He clarified, "Actually, I was wishing him the opposite of dead, but apologize if you found the image inappropriate. -mh," preceded by "Accurate Edit for Clarity: 'He should live long enough to... be held accountable for his... crimes.'"

The White House still urged public figures to avoid anything that might escalate things further during such a tense time.