Hamill's AI image of Trump's grave draws White House ire
Star Wars legend Mark Hamill got into hot water after sharing an AI-generated image of Donald Trump's grave on Bluesky, captioned "If Only."
The post quickly drew outrage online and even a sharp response from the White House, which called Hamill a "one sick individual" and warned that posts like this could stir up political tensions.
Hamill apologizes, removes AI image
Hamill took down the image and apologized, saying he never meant to wish harm on Trump.
He clarified, "Actually, I was wishing him the opposite of dead, but apologize if you found the image inappropriate. -mh," preceded by "Accurate Edit for Clarity: 'He should live long enough to... be held accountable for his... crimes.'"
The White House still urged public figures to avoid anything that might escalate things further during such a tense time.