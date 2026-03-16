'Hamnet''s farmhouse is now a holiday rental

To nail that early-1600s / 17th-century look, production designer Fiona Crombie actually rolled back modern upgrades: think veggie patches, young apple trees, and period details throughout. The production's location fees funded conservation work at the farmhouse — including repairs such as plaster preservation and fencing — and some prop apple trees and timber fencing were donated, leaving a tangible legacy from the shoot.

You can now stay there!

The five-bedroom farmhouse (sleeps up to 10) is available to rent as a National Trust holiday cottage.

National Trust curator Lucy Armstrong-Blair gave a shoutout to the crew for keeping things authentic while making it feel like you're stepping into history.

Even some movie props, like apple trees and timber fences, are now part of the landscape.