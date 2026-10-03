Hamptons International Film Festival criticized over 'NAZA' depiction of events
The Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) is getting a lot of attention (and not all of it is positive) over its screening of the documentary NAZA.
Some community members, including Temple Adas Israel, say the film misrepresents facts about recent conflicts, sparking protests and heated discussions.
The festival has adjusted its wording to say the movie's "depiction of events has caused controversy, drawn criticism, and generated intense public debate."
HIFF adds films and Q&A panel
To address concerns, HIFF has added other films like The Choice and Holding Liat for broader perspectives on the conflict.
These come with Q&A sessions so audiences can talk directly with filmmakers.
There is also a panel featuring experts like John Spencer and journalist Richard Behar to help unpack all sides of the story.