Hamsalekha announces Janaki memorial and music center in Mysuru

The project will cost around ₹10-15 crore and is expected to be ready in two years, with funding coming from musicians, fans, and well-wishers (Musicians' Association and Raj Events have pledged an initial contribution of ₹5 lakh each).

Hamsalekha said, "Our aim is to create a center where music flourishes and people from across the world come to celebrate S. Janaki's legacy and the art of music."

More details on the plans will be shared soon.