Hamsalekha announces Janaki memorial and music center in Mysuru
Entertainment
A new memorial and music study center dedicated to legendary singer S. Janaki is coming up in Mysuru, announced composer Hamsalekha at a heartfelt tribute event on Wednesday.
The space (named S. Janaki Dhyana Mantapa) aims to celebrate her legacy and inspire future musicians.
Budget ₹10-15cr, 2-year timeline
The project will cost around ₹10-15 crore and is expected to be ready in two years, with funding coming from musicians, fans, and well-wishers (Musicians' Association and Raj Events have pledged an initial contribution of ₹5 lakh each).
Hamsalekha said, "Our aim is to create a center where music flourishes and people from across the world come to celebrate S. Janaki's legacy and the art of music."
More details on the plans will be shared soon.