Handlers warned shooters after Shroff firing, police cite call coordination
After firing at actor Tiger Shroff on October 18, 2026, the shooters were quickly warned by their handlers once their faces popped up on television news.
Police say the attackers used calls and messages to coordinate.
Ten people have been arrested so far in connection with the firing. Anil Pandit, a wanted accused, is believed to be in the US.
Ritik Kurmi linked to Bishnoi gang
Investigators are now focusing on Ritik Kurmi, who they think acted as a delivery agent for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and may have scouted celebrity neighborhoods while pretending to work.
The weapons reportedly came from Amritsar with help from several accused, and Pandit allegedly gave instructions for getting them into Mumbai.
The shooters tried escaping using a combination of a motorcycle, train and cab to flee before three suspects were arrested in Kota.