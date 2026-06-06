Handy's last film 'Kickback, V' called off after unexpected death

Gledhill confessed and faces murder charge

Handy, who you might know from Top Gun: Maverick and Jumanji, was found with fatal stab wounds at his girlfriend's home in Tarzana, California.

Police say Michael Gledhill, the 44-year-old son of Handy's girlfriend, Wendy Gledhill, confessed to the attack and is now charged with murder.

Gledhill had reportedly stopped taking schizophrenia medication one week before the incident and could face 26 years to life if convicted.