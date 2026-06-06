Handy's last film 'Kickback, V' called off after unexpected death
Entertainment
James Handy's last movie, Kickback, V, has been called off after his unexpected passing this week. The comedy was still in pre-production and already facing funding issues.
Writer Heidi Anderson-Swan confirmed the news to TMZ, sharing how much Handy's support meant to her and expressing sadness over losing him.
Gledhill confessed and faces murder charge
Handy, who you might know from Top Gun: Maverick and Jumanji, was found with fatal stab wounds at his girlfriend's home in Tarzana, California.
Police say Michael Gledhill, the 44-year-old son of Handy's girlfriend, Wendy Gledhill, confessed to the attack and is now charged with murder.
Gledhill had reportedly stopped taking schizophrenia medication one week before the incident and could face 26 years to life if convicted.