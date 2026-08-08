Hank Green apologizes after AI-linked line in July 29 video
Entertainment
Hank Green, the face behind Crash Course and Complexly, has apologized after internet users spotted the phrase "I appreciate the pushback," a line often linked to AI, in his July 29 YouTube video.
Many viewers felt let down, since Green often speaks about the importance of research.
Green used AI to find papers
Green explained that he used AI to help find research papers, but made sure the video's content was still his own.
He admitted that leaning on AI hurt his creative process and apologized for breaking trust with fans.
Going forward, it may be that Hankschannel comes back with way fewer videos, and he will spend time finishing a video he thinks really, really matters, even though reactions from fans have been mixed.