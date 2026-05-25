Hanks brother reveals voicing Woody outside 'Toy Story' films
Entertainment
Turns out, when Tom Hanks isn't available to voice Woody outside the main Toy Story movies, his younger brother Jim Hanks steps in.
Jim has recorded lines for talking Woody toys, video games, and even theme park rides like Disney California Adventure's Midway Mania.
He shared this on a recent podcast, giving fans a peek behind the scenes.
Younger Hanks matches elder's Woody tone
Jim says he tries to match Tom's version of Woody as closely as possible but adds his own twist, sometimes giving Woody a "favorite teacher" vibe for park audiences.
Fun fact: Jim was also Tom's body double for running scenes in Forrest Gump and once had to yell and whoop to get them to look at him!
He calls himself "fortunate" to be part of these iconic moments.