Hanks brother reveals voicing Woody outside 'Toy Story' films

Younger Hanks matches elder's Woody tone

Jim says he tries to match Tom's version of Woody as closely as possible but adds his own twist, sometimes giving Woody a "favorite teacher" vibe for park audiences.

Fun fact: Jim was also Tom's body double for running scenes in Forrest Gump and once had to yell and whoop to get them to look at him!

He calls himself "fortunate" to be part of these iconic moments.