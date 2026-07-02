Hanks returns to baseball in 'The Comebacker' July 30, 2027
Entertainment
Tom Hanks is stepping back onto the baseball field in The Comebacker, which hits theaters July 30, 2027.
Directed by Marielle Heller and based on a Dave Eggers short story, the film follows Hanks as a pitching coach whose life flips upside down after he's struck on the head during a game.
'The Comebacker' timed for MLB playoffs
The release is timed with MLB playoffs, making it perfect for sports fans and anyone who loves a good underdog story.
If you remember Hanks from A League of Their Own ("There's no crying in baseball!"), this marks his return to the sport on screen.
Plus, Heller, who worked with Hanks on A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, writes and directs here too.
Recently, Hanks voiced Woody again in Toy Story 5 and keeps showing up in all sorts of roles.