Hanks returns to baseball in 'The Comebacker' July 30, 2027

'The Comebacker' timed for MLB playoffs

The release is timed with MLB playoffs, making it perfect for sports fans and anyone who loves a good underdog story.

If you remember Hanks from A League of Their Own ("There's no crying in baseball!"), this marks his return to the sport on screen.

Plus, Heller, who worked with Hanks on A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, writes and directs here too.

Recently, Hanks voiced Woody again in Toy Story 5 and keeps showing up in all sorts of roles.