Miley Cyrus to drop new song during 'Hannah Montana' special 

Disney+ is set to stream the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special on Tuesday. The one-hour special will feature Miley Cyrus revisiting her character's Malibu home, reuniting with Disney Channel icons, and performing hit songs from the series. In a recent interview with Variety, Cyrus revealed that she wanted to preserve the original essence of Hannah Montana for this special celebration.

Music details Nostalgic performances and more Cyrus will be performing iconic songs from Hannah Montana, including This Is the Life, The Climb, and The Best of Both Worlds. She will also have a new song in the special. During a taping of the special, Cyrus donned a sparkling black dress and styled her hair with blond bangs like Hannah's.

Guest appearances Guest appearances and reunions The special will also feature surprise guest appearances, including Selena Gomez, who starred in a guest role on Hannah Montana. Cyrus's real-life and TV dad Billy Ray Cyrus will reunite with her in a replica of the Stewart family living room. Other cast members from the show, such as Emily Osment and Jason Earles, have also posted about the 20th anniversary, but their participation in the special remains unconfirmed.

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Set details Set recreations and memorabilia Disney has recreated the sets of the Stewart house for the 20th-anniversary special. Tish Cyrus, Miley's mother, has also contributed to the special by pulling out outfits, fan letters, and scrapbooks from her archives. In a trailer for the special, Cyrus is seen walking into the Stewarts's kitchen and sitting down for an interview in the living room.

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