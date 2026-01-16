Hans Zimmer is scoring HBO's new 'Harry Potter' series
Big news for Potterheads: the upcoming Harry Potter TV series (dropping in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max) will have a brand-new soundtrack created by legendary composer Hans Zimmer, along with Kara Talve and Anze Rozman from Bleeding Fingers Music.
This Emmy-winning team is known for their creative collaborations, so expect something fresh while still capturing that magical vibe.
Why does this matter?
Zimmer's credits include Dune and The Lion King, and his music has shaped some of the biggest movies ever.
On joining the wizarding world, the composers shared: "The musical legacy of Harry Potter is a touch point for composers everywhere. We hope to bring audiences that little bit closer to it whilst honoring what has come before."
Plus, each season will adapt one of Rowling's original books, with a new cast stepping into the iconic roles.