Lijo to make romance film with Hansal Mehta, AR Rahman
What's the story
Renowned filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery is set to explore the realm of romance in his next film. The project will be produced by Hansal Mehta and True Story Films, with music by AR Rahman. The movie is currently in its casting stage and promises a "lyrical exploration of love, longing, and the fragile complexities of human connection," reported Hollywood Reporter India.
Director's statement
'Momentous' collaboration, says True Story Films partner
Sahil Saigal, a partner at True Story Films, expressed his excitement about the collaboration between Pellissery and Rahman. He said, "To bring together Lijo Jose Pellissery and AR Rahman for this film feels nothing short of momentous." "We look forward to beginning production later this year and sharing the magic that Lijo and ARR, along with a stellar team, will bring to audiences," he added.
Previous work
Rahman, Mehta's new collaboration after 'Gandhi'
The movie marks a new collaboration between Rahman and Mehta, following their ambitious series Gandhi. The series is based on historian Ramachandra Guha's definitive biographies of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. It is described as a sweeping, multi-season epic that reimagines the life of Gandhi "not as the icon we remember but as the young, flawed, ambitious man the world has yet to meet."
Director's career
Pellissery's journey from debut to breakthrough
Pellissery, known as one of Kerala's most distinctive filmmakers, made his directorial debut with Nayakan (2010), which earned critical praise though it saw modest box-office success. His second film, City of God, followed a similar trajectory. He rose to prominence with Amen (2013), which was a commercial and critical hit featuring Indrajith Sukumaran, Swathi Reddy, Fahadh Faasil, and Kalabhavan Mani.