Hansal Mehta reflects on 'Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar' failure's impact

Mehta's post and film's fate

On social media, Mehta shared: "Its failure pushed me into alcohol, debt and bankruptcy. But here I am 25 years later, still around to tell the tale."

The film tried to capture a migrant's struggle in Mumbai but lost its edge after producers added extra songs and softened the main character.

Audiences didn't connect with it, and all original negatives have reportedly been destroyed—so no chance of a reunion screening.