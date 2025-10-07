Hansal Mehta reflects on 'Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar' failure's impact
Marking 25 years since the release of "Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar" (2000), Hansal Mehta reflected on how the failure of the film left him battling alcohol, debt, and bankruptcy.
Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Tabu, the film's flop was a tough blow—yet Mehta has since rebuilt his career and reputation.
Mehta's post and film's fate
On social media, Mehta shared: "Its failure pushed me into alcohol, debt and bankruptcy. But here I am 25 years later, still around to tell the tale."
The film tried to capture a migrant's struggle in Mumbai but lost its edge after producers added extra songs and softened the main character.
Audiences didn't connect with it, and all original negatives have reportedly been destroyed—so no chance of a reunion screening.
Comeback after big setback
Instead of giving up, Mehta used this setback as fuel.
He went on to direct acclaimed projects like "Shahid" (2013) and "Scam 1992" (2020), proving that even big failures can lead to bigger comebacks.