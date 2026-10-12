Bipasha Basu-Sunny Kaushal lead Hansal Mehta's new series
What's the story
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has started shooting for his upcoming Prime Video series, starring Sunny Kaushal, Bipasha Basu, and Vishal Jethwa. The untitled project is set in a small town on the brink of becoming the continent's heroin capital. It revolves around an incorruptible police officer (Kaushal) who finds himself caught between powerful forces within and outside the system.
Plot details
Story focuses on Kaushal's character
The series will explore Kaushal's character as he tries to maintain his integrity while facing challenges that test his sense of right and wrong.
The production house Almighty Motion Pictures Productions expressed their excitement about the project on social media, saying, "We are delighted to share that we have begun filming another beautiful cinematic journey with a story that is truly special and very close to our hearts."
Team announcement
'This journey promises to be an extraordinary one'
The post from Almighty Motion Pictures Productions also praised Mehta's involvement and the principal cast.
They wrote, "With the incredible Hansal Mehta as our Captain of the Ship, and a wonderful ensemble of talent featuring Sunny Kaushal, Bipasha Basu, and Vishal Jethwa, this journey promises to be an extraordinary one."
The post ended with a message celebrating new beginnings in storytelling.
Information
Series is written by Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakker
The project, written by Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakker, is produced by Prabhleen Sandhu under the banner of Almighty Motion Pictures Productions. More details about the series, including its title and release date, are yet to be announced.