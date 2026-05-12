Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 2010' to start filming soon

A source told the outlet, "Makers have been quietly prepping for the show over the last few months, with extensive research to scale the story on the Sahara saga." Marathi and Hindi actor Siddharth Bodke has been cast in a lead role. In 2024, Mehta announced Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, based on Tamal Bandyopadhyay's book Sahara: The Untold Story.

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Series to explore Roy's journey from rags to riches

The upcoming series will explore Roy's journey from rags to riches. In the early 2000s, he was embroiled in a slew of allegations, including chit-fund scams and fake investors, which ultimately led to his arrest in 2014. The makers said in a statement, "With approximately ₹25,000 crore still lying unclaimed with government authorities, the repercussions of the scam continue to reverberate even today."