Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 2010' to start filming soon
What's the story
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is gearing up to begin production on the much-anticipated third installment of his Scam franchise, reported Pinkvilla. Titled Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, the new series will explore the Sahara India scandal and the life of Subrata Roy. The filming for this upcoming series is expected to commence soon.
Production details
'Makers have been quietly prepping for the show...'
A source told the outlet, "Makers have been quietly prepping for the show over the last few months, with extensive research to scale the story on the Sahara saga." Marathi and Hindi actor Siddharth Bodke has been cast in a lead role. In 2024, Mehta announced Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, based on Tamal Bandyopadhyay's book Sahara: The Untold Story.
Storyline
Series to explore Roy's journey from rags to riches
The upcoming series will explore Roy's journey from rags to riches. In the early 2000s, he was embroiled in a slew of allegations, including chit-fund scams and fake investors, which ultimately led to his arrest in 2014. The makers said in a statement, "With approximately ₹25,000 crore still lying unclaimed with government authorities, the repercussions of the scam continue to reverberate even today."