'Hanu-Man' star Sajja to wed in December in Udaipur
Entertainment
Telugu actor Teja Sajja, best known for Hanu-Man, just announced he's tying the knot in December in Udaipur.
It's an arranged marriage: his bride-to-be grew up in the US comes from a tech background, and isn't connected to the film industry.
The engagement is set for November, with a Hyderabad reception planned after the wedding.
Sajja shields bride, hosts 'The Traitors'
Sajja wants to keep his personal life out of the spotlight and is making sure his bride-to-be stays away from media attention.
Even with wedding prep underway, he's busy hosting < em>The Traitors (the Telugu version of the reality show) on Prime Video.
He's clearly balancing big personal moments with a packed professional schedule!