Are 'Hanuman Ansh' makers feuding?

In light of the ongoing disputes, Singh and Chaturvedi recently issued a detailed statement through Swambhu Media Network.

The statement clarifies they're the only ones authorized to represent the film in matters related to publicity, marketing, awards, partnerships, and rights.

It reads, "Hanuman Ansh has one authorized channel."

"The Company is aware that an individual is representing themselves as authorized to deal with the rights in the Film. No individual holds that authority."