Are 'Hanuman Ansh' makers feuding?
What's the story
Despite its massive success at the box office, the makers of Hanuman Ansh are reportedly facing internal disagreements. The film, a biopic on Neem Karoli Baba made on a budget of ₹2cr, raked in ₹452.86cr globally. However, differences have arisen between director Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi and producers Namrata G Singh, Ragini Sona, and Anupriya Nagar over issues related to rights and publicity.
Official statement
'One authorized channel': Singh-Chaturvedi's statement
In light of the ongoing disputes, Singh and Chaturvedi recently issued a detailed statement through Swambhu Media Network.
The statement clarifies they're the only ones authorized to represent the film in matters related to publicity, marketing, awards, partnerships, and rights.
It reads, "Hanuman Ansh has one authorized channel."
"The Company is aware that an individual is representing themselves as authorized to deal with the rights in the Film. No individual holds that authority."
Rights clarification
All rights to be dealt with as per agreements: Statement
The statement clarified that all rights related to Hanuman Ansh, including theatrical, streaming, broadcast, music, gaming, and licensing rights in India and overseas, will be dealt with as per the agreements between the producers.
"Namrata G Singh and Dr Vishal Chaturvedi are solely authorized to direct public relations, marketing, awards and partnerships on behalf of the Company. All day-to-day coordination with partners, platforms and media is carried out through them."
Unauthorized dealings
'No party acting alone has authority': Statement
The statement warned against any unauthorized dealings related to Hanuman Ansh.
It read, "No party acting alone has authority to deal in the Film. Any such dealing is invalid and not binding on the Company or the Producers."
The company stated, "Credit for the Film is as set out in its official credits. The Company will act firmly, in every territory, to protect the Film, its credits and its rights."
Producer's role
Nagar was a visible face during film's publicity campaign
Nagar, the 21-year-old producer of Hanuman Ansh, was one of the most visible faces during the film's publicity campaign.
She had earlier admitted to joining the project late when it was already in post-production but became closely associated with its promotional phase.
In an earlier interview with SCREEN, Nagar had said that Hanuman Ansh was planned as a trilogy and that the team would regroup for the second installment.
Digital release
Meanwhile, 'Hanuman Ansh' continues to reign at box office
Now, with the tiff brewing, it remains to be seen if all stakeholders return for the sequels.
Hanuman Ansh was released in theaters on August 7 and became one of the year's biggest box office surprises. However, details about its digital release are yet to be revealed.
The film's success has now shifted focus from its box office performance to whether the team can reach a consensus on what comes next for the franchise.