'Hanuman Ansh' crosses 319.73cr, maintains momentum into 8th week
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, a Hindi devotional drama, has quietly become a box office sensation. Since its August 7 release, the film has pulled in ₹319.73 crore, still earning strong even in its eighth week.
As word of mouth spread, the film steadily gained momentum and continues to draw audiences even after nearly two months since its release.
'Hanuman Ansh' Telugu dub, international release
The film began with a humble ₹10 lakh on opening day but quickly picked up steam, peaking at ₹90.25 crore in week five and staying solid with ₹44.80 crore in week seven.
Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and starring Chandan Anand, Hanuman Ansh is now getting a Telugu-dubbed version and an international release, so even more people can join the hype.