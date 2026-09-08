'Hanuman Ansh' crosses ₹155.65cr in India, earns ₹22.75cr single-day
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, a spiritual drama about Neem Karoli Baba and starring Shobhinaw Satyaa, has crossed ₹155.65 crore in India gross just 32 days after release.
The movie kept momentum going with a record ₹22.75 crore earned in a single day during its fifth weekend, proof that audiences are still showing up.
'Hanuman Ansh' debuts overseas Sept 11
Not only did Hanuman Ansh out-earn the film Dhurandhar by a big margin last weekend, but it's also gearing up for an international debut on September 11.
With its surprise hit status at home, the film is ready to reach even more viewers worldwide.