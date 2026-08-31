'Hanuman Ansh' directed by Chaturvedi grosses ₹47.33cr in 24 days

Hanuman Ansh, a devotional film about Neem Karoli Bala and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, started slow but has become a major box-office success.

After opening with just ₹10 lakh, it's now made ₹47.33 crore in India within 24 days since its August 7 release.

The film hit its stride on Day 24, pulling in a record-breaking ₹12.75 crore across more than 5,000 shows.