'Hanuman Ansh' directed by Chaturvedi grosses ₹47.33cr in 24 days
Hanuman Ansh, a devotional film about Neem Karoli Bala and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, started slow but has become a major box-office success.
After opening with just ₹10 lakh, it's now made ₹47.33 crore in India within 24 days since its August 7 release.
The film hit its stride on Day 24, pulling in a record-breaking ₹12.75 crore across more than 5,000 shows.
Word-of-mouth pushes 'Hanuman Ansh' near 50cr
The movie barely made ₹1.08 crore in its first week and only ₹40 lakh more in the second, but things changed fast thanks to positive word-of-mouth.
By week three, earnings jumped to over ₹10 crore and kept climbing into week four.
Made on a modest ₹2 crore budget, Hanuman Ansh is now close to hitting the ₹50-crore mark, delivering more than 20 times return for its makers and showing just how much audience buzz can matter.