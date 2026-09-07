'Hanuman Ansh' earns 122.13cr nett in India, Nagar cites jobs

Hanuman Ansh, a film about Neem Karoli Baba, has quietly become a blockbuster, earning over ₹122.13 crore nett in India within 31 days of its release.

The film's 21-year-old producer, Anupriya Nagar, was inspired to tell the story after discovering that Neem Karoli Baba had influenced Steve Jobs, who at Kainchi Dham came up with the idea of making the world's color computer.

What started as an idea for a book or comic turned into her movie project.