'Hanuman Ansh' earns 122.13cr nett in India, Nagar cites jobs
Hanuman Ansh, a film about Neem Karoli Baba, has quietly become a blockbuster, earning over ₹122.13 crore nett in India within 31 days of its release.
The film's 21-year-old producer, Anupriya Nagar, was inspired to tell the story after discovering that Neem Karoli Baba had influenced Steve Jobs, who at Kainchi Dham came up with the idea of making the world's color computer.
What started as an idea for a book or comic turned into her movie project.
Nagar shifted careers after meeting Chaturvedi
Nagar switched paths from studying economics in the UK to filmmaking after meeting filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi.
Despite her father's questioning about this unconventional career move, she focused on sharing spiritual stories rather than chasing profits.
Thanks to viewers and influencers, Hanuman Ansh is still drawing crowds and has even changed how her family views her creative choices.