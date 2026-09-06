'Hanuman Ansh' earns ₹100cr in India on strong word-of-mouth

Hanuman Ansh, the biopic on Neem Karoli Baba directed by Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi, just hit the ₹100 crore milestone at the Indian box office.

The film, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa, started slow with only ₹10 lakh on opening day but picked up thanks to strong word-of-mouth, making it one of 2026's surprise successes.