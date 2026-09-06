'Hanuman Ansh' earns ₹100cr in India on strong word-of-mouth
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, the biopic on Neem Karoli Baba directed by Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi, just hit the ₹100 crore milestone at the Indian box office.
The film, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa, started slow with only ₹10 lakh on opening day but picked up thanks to strong word-of-mouth, making it one of 2026's surprise successes.
'Hanuman Ansh' faced hesitation from multiplexes
The journey wasn't easy: multiplex chains like PVR and Cinepolis were hesitant to screen it at first.
Chaturvedi shared that some in Bollywood didn't offer much support either, though a few like Madhur Bhandarkar reached out after its success.
Alongside Satyaa, the film features Chandan K Anand and Anil Rastogi, and is inspired by Chaturvedi's own book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life.