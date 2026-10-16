'Hanuman Ansh' earns ₹340cr from under ₹3cr budget, Singh says
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, among multiple producers Namrata G Singh, is making waves for its focus on Neem Karoli Maharaj's spiritual journey, earning a massive ₹340 crore from a budget of under ₹3 crore.
Singh says the film's heart lies in its message of Shanti Rasa, showing that you don't need big stars to draw crowds if your story connects deeply.
SacredIP working on 'Hanuman Ansh' adaptations
Singh is passionate about keeping Indian spirituality authentic while sharing it with the world.
Through her company SacredIP Trans Media Tech, she's working on language adaptations and accessibility features for Hanuman Ansh, aiming to make these stories more global while making sure they stay true to their roots.