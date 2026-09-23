'Hanuman Ansh' enters 2026 top 3 after 10L release

The film had a quiet opening with only ₹1.48 crore in its first two weeks but quickly picked up steam, jumping to ₹10.40 crore in week three and hitting a massive ₹90.25 crore by week five.

Even after a delayed international release, its seventh weekend alone brought in another ₹28.50 crore.

Now sitting just behind Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2 for the year, Hanuman Ansh proves that good stories (and buzz) can take even low-budget films all the way to the top!