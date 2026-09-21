'Hanuman Ansh' grosses ₹347.05cr worldwide since July 31, nears ₹350cr

Hanuman Ansh, the spiritual drama, is just shy of the ₹350 crore milestone worldwide: it's made ₹347.05 crore since releasing on July 31.

The film is still pulling in big numbers with another ₹13.75 crore in India and, taking its cumulative overseas gross to ₹26 crore, another ₹1.50 crore from overseas markets in its seventh week.