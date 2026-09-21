'Hanuman Ansh' grosses ₹347.05cr worldwide since July 31, nears ₹350cr
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, the spiritual drama, is just shy of the ₹350 crore milestone worldwide: it's made ₹347.05 crore since releasing on July 31.
The film is still pulling in big numbers with another ₹13.75 crore in India and, taking its cumulative overseas gross to ₹26 crore, another ₹1.50 crore from overseas markets in its seventh week.
'Hanuman Ansh' team meets Shah
The Hanuman Ansh crew recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to talk about how films can celebrate India's cultural roots.
Shah appreciated their work highlighting Indian traditions and encouraged them to keep exploring these themes.
The team also shared details about their next movie, RamBola, which will focus on poet-saint Tulsidas Ji's life and legacy.