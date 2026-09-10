'Hanuman Ansh' is unstoppable; crosses ₹180 crore mark in India
What's the story
The Hindi film Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, has crossed the ₹150 crore net mark in India. On Day 34 of its release (Wednesday), it collected a net of ₹10.25 crore across 7,810 shows, taking the total India gross collections to ₹180.95 crore and total India net collections to ₹153.13 crore so far. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge in lead roles and was released on August 7.
Collection trend
Day 34 collection and occupancy rates
The Day 34 collection of ₹10.25 crore marks a 4.7% drop from the previous day's net collection of ₹10.75 crore.
The film's occupancy rates also varied throughout the day, with the evening showing the highest at 40.38%.
The morning and afternoon showings had occupancies of 16.15% and 30.69%, respectively, while the night saw an increase to 48.62%.
Regional breakdown
Regional occupancy rates and key cities
The film's occupancy varied across different regions, with the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessing the highest at 45.3%.
Mumbai followed with an occupancy of 25.5%, while Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Bhopal had occupancies ranging from 14.3% to 15%.
The cast also includes Anil Rastogi and Chandan Anand, among others.