'Hanuman Ansh' is unstoppable; crosses ₹180 crore mark in India

The Day 34 collection of ₹10.25 crore marks a 4.7% drop from the previous day's net collection of ₹10.75 crore.

The film's occupancy rates also varied throughout the day, with the evening showing the highest at 40.38%.

The morning and afternoon showings had occupancies of 16.15% and 30.69%, respectively, while the night saw an increase to 48.62%.