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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Hanuman Ansh' keeps growing; total reaches ₹170cr after Day 33
'Hanuman Ansh' keeps growing; total reaches ₹170cr after Day 33
'Hanuman Ansh' box office collection

'Hanuman Ansh' keeps growing; total reaches ₹170cr after Day 33

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 09, 2026
10:21 am
What's the story

The biographical devotional drama Hanuman Ansh, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand, has continued its impressive box office performance on the 33rd day of release. The film earned ₹11cr in India on its fifth Tuesday, marking a 10% increase from the previous day's earnings. The collection was recorded across 7,778 shows. With this addition, the movie's total net collection in India has now crossed ₹143.13cr.

Box office journey

Impressive collections from the 3rd week onward

The film's box office journey has been remarkable, especially from the third week onward.

After a slow start with collections of ₹0.1cr on its first Friday (August 7) and ₹1.08cr in the first week, it picked up momentum in the second week with earnings of ₹40L.

The third-week total then increased to ₹10.4cr, followed by another major jump in the fourth week with earnings of ₹61cr alone!

Continued success

Day-wise collection of the film in the 5th week

Hanuman Ansh has maintained its momentum in the fifth week as well. The film collected ₹10cr on Day 29, followed by ₹16.5cr on Day 30, and a whopping ₹22.75cr on Day 31.

The latest collection of ₹11cr on Day 33 came with an overall occupancy of 48.04%. Morning shows recorded 19.08% occupancy, while afternoon shows registered 45.62%.

Evening and night shows reached occupancies of 56.62% and 70.85%, respectively!

The India gross haul has reached ₹169.2cr.

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Film overview

About the film and its plot

Hanuman Ansh, written, directed, and produced by Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi, focuses on the early life of Lakshmi Narayan in pre-Independence India. The film traces his spiritual journey across North India and eventual emergence as Neem Karoli Baba.

Despite its modest budget of ₹1.75-2cr, the film has been able to sustain its theatrical run even after clashing with films like Ohh My Dog and Aryabhatta Ka Zero.

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