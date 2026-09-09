'Hanuman Ansh' keeps growing; total reaches ₹170cr after Day 33
What's the story
The biographical devotional drama Hanuman Ansh, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand, has continued its impressive box office performance on the 33rd day of release. The film earned ₹11cr in India on its fifth Tuesday, marking a 10% increase from the previous day's earnings. The collection was recorded across 7,778 shows. With this addition, the movie's total net collection in India has now crossed ₹143.13cr.
Box office journey
Impressive collections from the 3rd week onward
The film's box office journey has been remarkable, especially from the third week onward.
After a slow start with collections of ₹0.1cr on its first Friday (August 7) and ₹1.08cr in the first week, it picked up momentum in the second week with earnings of ₹40L.
The third-week total then increased to ₹10.4cr, followed by another major jump in the fourth week with earnings of ₹61cr alone!
Continued success
Day-wise collection of the film in the 5th week
Hanuman Ansh has maintained its momentum in the fifth week as well. The film collected ₹10cr on Day 29, followed by ₹16.5cr on Day 30, and a whopping ₹22.75cr on Day 31.
The latest collection of ₹11cr on Day 33 came with an overall occupancy of 48.04%. Morning shows recorded 19.08% occupancy, while afternoon shows registered 45.62%.
Evening and night shows reached occupancies of 56.62% and 70.85%, respectively!
The India gross haul has reached ₹169.2cr.
Film overview
About the film and its plot
Hanuman Ansh, written, directed, and produced by Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi, focuses on the early life of Lakshmi Narayan in pre-Independence India. The film traces his spiritual journey across North India and eventual emergence as Neem Karoli Baba.
Despite its modest budget of ₹1.75-2cr, the film has been able to sustain its theatrical run even after clashing with films like Ohh My Dog and Aryabhatta Ka Zero.