'Hanuman Ansh' keeps growing; total reaches ₹170cr after Day 33

The film's box office journey has been remarkable, especially from the third week onward.

After a slow start with collections of ₹0.1cr on its first Friday (August 7) and ₹1.08cr in the first week, it picked up momentum in the second week with earnings of ₹40L.

The third-week total then increased to ₹10.4cr, followed by another major jump in the fourth week with earnings of ₹61cr alone!