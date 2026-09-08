'Hanuman Ansh' is unstoppable; crosses ₹150cr in India
What's the story
The spiritual drama Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, has crossed the ₹150cr mark in India on its 32nd day of release. The film added another ₹10cr nett to its collection on its fifth Monday, taking the total India gross to ₹156.2cr and India nett collection to ₹132.13cr, reported trade website Sacnilk.
Collection details
'Hanuman Ansh' earnings on 5th Monday
Despite a 56% drop from the previous day's collection, Hanuman Ansh managed to rake in ₹10cr nett across 7,343 shows on its fifth Monday.
The film's run has been especially strange, with collections increasing instead of decreasing during the last leg of its theatrical run.
The fifth week of the film's release (₹57.25cr) has already been termed historic as it surpassed the previous record set by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.
Box office battle
Film outperformed 'Dhurandhar' on all 3 days of the weekend
The film's fifth-weekend run has been extraordinary, outperforming Dhurandhar on all three days.
On Day 29, Hanuman Ansh earned ₹10cr nett compared to Dhurandhar's ₹8.75cr.
The gap widened further on Day 30 with collections of ₹16.5cr and ₹11.75cr, respectively.
The biggest difference came on Day 31 when Hanuman Ansh exploded to ₹22.75cr while Dhurandhar collected ₹12.75cr on its corresponding day.
International expansion
Film set to release internationally on September 11
The film's domestic run isn't over yet as it is eyeing its next big milestone in the international markets.
Hanuman Ansh is set to be released internationally on Friday, meaning its ₹150cr-plus India gross has been achieved before it even starts its international theatrical journey.
The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead and chronicles the spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba.