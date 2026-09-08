'Hanuman Ansh' is unstoppable; crosses ₹150cr in India

Despite a 56% drop from the previous day's collection, Hanuman Ansh managed to rake in ₹10cr nett across 7,343 shows on its fifth Monday.

The film's run has been especially strange, with collections increasing instead of decreasing during the last leg of its theatrical run.

The fifth week of the film's release (₹57.25cr) has already been termed historic as it surpassed the previous record set by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.