'Hanuman Ansh' made under 2cr grosses 331.70cr in India

Hanuman Ansh, a devotional drama made for under ₹2 crore, shocked everyone by earning ₹331.70 crore gross in India, even though Bollywood investors passed on it at first.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and starring newcomer Shobinaw Satyaa, the film dives into themes of faith and devotion, drawing inspiration from Neem Karoli Baba.

Coproducer Anupriya Nagar shared that many doubted the project, but its success proved them wrong.