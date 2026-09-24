'Hanuman Ansh' made under 2cr grosses 331.70cr in India
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, a devotional drama made for under ₹2 crore, shocked everyone by earning ₹331.70 crore gross in India, even though Bollywood investors passed on it at first.
Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and starring newcomer Shobinaw Satyaa, the film dives into themes of faith and devotion, drawing inspiration from Neem Karoli Baba.
Coproducer Anupriya Nagar shared that many doubted the project, but its success proved them wrong.
Industry rethinks after 'Hanuman Ansh' success
The film's unexpected win has made industry insiders rethink their views on low-budget movies.
Some who initially dismissed Hanuman Ansh have since apologized to the team.
Nagar says she understands why people were skeptical, but she's grateful the film changed minds and opened doors for new talent.