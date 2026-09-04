'Hanuman Ansh' nets ₹61cr in 27 days after OTT rejection
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, inspired by Neem Karoli Baba and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, just pulled off a surprise hit, earning ₹61 crore in 27 days.
The film was actually turned down by an OTT platform with some pretty harsh feedback, but Chaturvedi didn't give up on sharing Maharaj Ji's story.
'Hanuman Ansh' opened at ₹10L
The movie opened quietly with only ₹10 lakh on day one, but steady buzz helped it take off after its August 7 release.
Starring Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge as Neem Karoli Baba at different ages, and joined by Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi, and Gulshan Pandey, the film's strong run shows how passion projects can still connect with audiences.