'Hanuman Ansh' on Neem Karoli Baba tops $3.5 million overseas
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, the biopic on Neem Karoli Baba directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, just hit a major milestone: over $3.5 million in overseas collections within 12 days, making it the second-biggest Indian film internationally this year.
Its overseas release began on September 11, and its global reach has definitely caught attention.
'Hanuman Ansh' crosses ₹280.93cr domestically
The movie's success isn't just international: it opened with ₹10 lakh in India and has now crossed ₹280.93 crore domestically, pushing its worldwide total above ₹366.45 crore.
North America played a big part, with over $1 million earned there in under a week.
The producers have thanked their distribution partners for helping share Maharaj-ji's story around the world.