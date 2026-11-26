When will 'Hanuman Ansh' arrive on Netflix?
What's the story
The surprise hit film, Hanuman Ansh, is set for a unique digital release across two streaming platforms. After SonyLIV announced its Hindi premiere on Friday, November 27, Netflix has now confirmed it will release the movie in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Gujarati on Sunday, November 29. The announcement was made via a social media post that read: "Faith changed his life. His devotion changed thousands."
Multilingual release
'Hanuman Ansh' to be available in 6 languages across platforms
The staggered release strategy will allow viewers to enjoy the film in six different languages across both platforms.
The SonyLIV premiere will be followed by a multilingual Netflix release, expanding the film's reach beyond Hindi-speaking audiences.
The movie is based on Neem Karoli Baba's life and teachings and stars Shobhinaw Satya as the spiritual leader.
OTT premiere
'Hanuman Ansh' hit theaters nearly 4 months ago
Before its Netflix release, Hanuman Ansh will be making its digital debut on SonyLIV in Hindi on November 27.
This announcement was made earlier this month, confirming that the film will be available to subscribers after an extended theatrical run.
The Hindi OTT premiere comes nearly four months after its theatrical release on August 7.
Box office performance
'Hanuman Ansh': Box office success story and plot
Despite a slow start at the box office, Hanuman Ansh witnessed an extraordinary turnaround and became one of the biggest surprise blockbusters of the year.
The film reportedly earned over ₹450 crore worldwide during its over 90-day theatrical run, despite being made on a budget of around ₹2 crore.
The story follows Lakshmi Narayan, a young man whose life takes a spiritual turn after his mother's death.