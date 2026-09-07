'Hanuman Ansh' sells 514,000 tickets on 5th Saturday, Dhar praises
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, a devotional drama by Vishal Chaturvedi, is having a great run even in its fifth week.
The film just sold 514,000 tickets on its fifth Saturday, outperforming recent hits like Dhurandhar and Chhaava.
Its buzz reached filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who gave the movie a shoutout on Instagram.
Dhar shares 'Hanuman Ansh' poster ₹12cr
Dhar shared a poster of Hanuman Ansh featuring lead actor Shobhinaw Satyaa, tagging Chaturvedi and adding an Om symbol, folded hands, and heart emoji to show his appreciation.
The film's mix of devotional themes and engaging storytelling has kept audiences hooked, with box office numbers like ₹120,000,000 on its fifth Friday, well ahead of other recent releases.