'Hanuman Ansh' to release August 7 2026 amid positive buzz

Director Vishal Chaturvedi dives deep into Baba's legacy, basing the story on real research and travels. He even wrote a book about it called Divine Detour.

Instead of focusing on miracles, the film highlights compassion and service, aiming to connect with young viewers through relatable emotions and spirituality.

The cast features Shobhina W Satyaa, Vihaan S Hegde, and Chandan Anand.