'Hanuman Ansh' to release August 7 2026 amid positive buzz
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, a film inspired by Shri Neeb Karori Baba, is now set to hit theaters on August 7, 2026.
The movie has already gotten some positive buzz in early screenings and is backed by well-known names.
Taran Adarsh shared the update on X.
Chaturvedi bases 'Hanuman Ansh' on research
Director Vishal Chaturvedi dives deep into Baba's legacy, basing the story on real research and travels. He even wrote a book about it called Divine Detour.
Instead of focusing on miracles, the film highlights compassion and service, aiming to connect with young viewers through relatable emotions and spirituality.
The cast features Shobhina W Satyaa, Vihaan S Hegde, and Chandan Anand.