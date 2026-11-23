'Ramayana': Why Nitesh Tiwari chose Sunny Deol to play Hanuman
What's the story
The first part of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, has been a massive hit. The film's net collection has reached ₹1,700cr worldwide in 17 days. In a recent interview with Gold Derby, producer Namit Malhotra spoke about Sunny Deol's character Hanuman and the decision to introduce him in the mid-credit scene of Ramayana: Part 1.
Character introduction
Malhotra compares Hanuman to Iron Man
Malhotra said, "Imagine him as our Iron Man, because he's the fan favorite."
"The next film will really be elevated because we have Hanuman...it's a roller-coaster waiting to happen."
"And it's good to have preserved that introduction, because we left the audience with this sense of suspense over what Rama will do next. And now you'll see who is going to lead the charge."
Casting choice
Why Tiwari chose Deol for Hanuman
Tiwari elaborated on why they chose Deol for the role of Hanuman.
He said, "In India, we have a history of popular actors playing Lord Hanuman. He's a character who needs to have this combination of being very innocent and likable, but when he's angry, the mountains will shake."
"That's the kind of image that Sunny Deol enjoys in our country, so we felt that he was the person that could best do justice to this immortal character."
Sequel expectations
'Ramayana: Part II' to release in 2028
Cinematographer Pankaj Kumar also recently spoke about Hanuman's character in Ramayana: Part II.
He told Variety India, "The expectations around Hanuman are immense. I know people want to see him on screen."
"We have already shot a lot of fabulous sequences involving Hanuman, and I can promise you that it's going to be great. It's going to be a great experience to watch him on the big screen."
The second part will premiere on Diwali 2028.