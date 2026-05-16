Box-office blockbuster 'HanuMan' to re-release in 3D next month
What's the story
The blockbuster Telugu film HanuMan, directed by Prasanth Varma and starring Teja Sajja, will be re-released in 3D on June 25. The film, which was a major success when it released during Sankranti 2024, grossed nearly ₹300cr worldwide. It beat competition from other star-studded films and became the fourth highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024.
Film's success
'HanuMan' was a commercial and critical success
The 3D re-release of HanuMan will give fans a chance to experience the film's visual spectacle in a new way. The movie also won the National Award for Best Film in AVGC and Best Stunt Choreography, making it both a box-office hit and a critically acclaimed film. It was produced by Niranjan Reddy under Primeshow Entertainment and starred Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Get Up Srinu, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.
Sequel anticipation
Sequel 'Jai Hanuman' is in the making
The success of HanuMan has paved the way for an ambitious sequel, Jai Hanuman. The film recently had its muhurat puja at Anjanadri Hills with Rishab Shetty joining Sajja for the next chapter. HanuMan is the first film in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), which combines ancient Hindu mythology with modern superhero storytelling.