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Home / News / Entertainment News / Box-office blockbuster 'HanuMan' to re-release in 3D next month
Box-office blockbuster 'HanuMan' to re-release in 3D next month
'HanuMan' was released in 2024

Box-office blockbuster 'HanuMan' to re-release in 3D next month

By Isha Sharma
May 16, 2026
03:19 pm
What's the story

The blockbuster Telugu film HanuMan, directed by Prasanth Varma and starring Teja Sajja, will be re-released in 3D on June 25. The film, which was a major success when it released during Sankranti 2024, grossed nearly ₹300cr worldwide. It beat competition from other star-studded films and became the fourth highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024.

Film's success

'HanuMan' was a commercial and critical success

The 3D re-release of HanuMan will give fans a chance to experience the film's visual spectacle in a new way. The movie also won the National Award for Best Film in AVGC and Best Stunt Choreography, making it both a box-office hit and a critically acclaimed film. It was produced by Niranjan Reddy under Primeshow Entertainment and starred Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Get Up Srinu, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

Sequel anticipation

Sequel 'Jai Hanuman' is in the making

The success of HanuMan has paved the way for an ambitious sequel, Jai Hanuman. The film recently had its muhurat puja at Anjanadri Hills with Rishab Shetty joining Sajja for the next chapter. HanuMan is the first film in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), which combines ancient Hindu mythology with modern superhero storytelling.

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