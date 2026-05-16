Box-office blockbuster 'HanuMan' to re-release in 3D next month

Film's success

'HanuMan' was a commercial and critical success

The 3D re-release of HanuMan will give fans a chance to experience the film's visual spectacle in a new way. The movie also won the National Award for Best Film in AVGC and Best Stunt Choreography, making it both a box-office hit and a critically acclaimed film. It was produced by Niranjan Reddy under Primeshow Entertainment and starred Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Get Up Srinu, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.