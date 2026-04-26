'Happy Raj' arrives on Prime Video after March 2026 run
The Tamil family drama Happy Raj, starring G.V. Prakash Kumar, just dropped on Amazon Prime Video after its successful theatrical run in March 2026.
Directed by Maria Raja Elanchezian, the film got a warm response from audiences.
The OTT release was announced with a cheerful poster on X: "awaiting you on your screens... he's Happy to meet you #HappyRajOnPrime, New Movie."
Plot and cast of 'Happy Raj'
Happy Raj follows Anandh "Happy" Raj as he deals with his dad Kaathumuthu's hilarious blunders and tries to make his romance with Kavya work despite class and family challenges.
The cast features Sri Gouri Priya as Kavya, Abbas as Rajiv, George Maryan as Kaathumuthu, and a cameo from Premgi Amaren.
The movie is produced by Jaivard and Jaikanth Suresh for Beyond Pictures.