'Happy Raj' arrives on Prime Video after March 2026 run

Plot and cast of 'Happy Raj'

Happy Raj follows Anandh "Happy" Raj as he deals with his dad Kaathumuthu's hilarious blunders and tries to make his romance with Kavya work despite class and family challenges.

The cast features Sri Gouri Priya as Kavya, Abbas as Rajiv, George Maryan as Kaathumuthu, and a cameo from Premgi Amaren.

The movie is produced by Jaivard and Jaikanth Suresh for Beyond Pictures.